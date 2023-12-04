The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) travel to face the Sacramento Kings (11-7) after dropping three consecutive road games. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Kings matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO

TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Pelicans Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-4.5) 233.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kings (-4) 233 -180 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have a -4 scoring differential, putting up 116.5 points per game (10th in the league) and allowing 116.7 (21st in the NBA).

The Pelicans put up 114 points per game (15th in league) while giving up 113.2 per outing (16th in NBA). They have a +17 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 230.5 points per game, three fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 229.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento has put together a 10-8-0 record against the spread this season.

New Orleans has compiled a 12-9-0 ATS record so far this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +2000 - Kings +4000 +2000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.