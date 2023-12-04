Ahead of a game against the Sacramento Kings (11-7), the New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4 at Golden 1 Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Pelicans head into this matchup after a 124-118 loss to the Bulls on Saturday. Zion Williamson put up 27 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Pelicans.

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matt Ryan SF Questionable Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1 Larry Nance Jr. PF Questionable Rib 3.5 4.1 0.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Alex Len: Out (Ankle), Davion Mitchell: Out (Illness)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO

TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -4.5 233.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.