Should you bet on Radek Faksa to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Faksa stats and insights

Faksa has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Lightning this season, but has not scored.

Faksa has zero points on the power play.

He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Faksa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:07 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:33 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:49 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:29 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:48 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:06 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:10 Away W 3-2

Stars vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

