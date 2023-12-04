Nikita Kucherov and Joe Pavelski will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Dallas Stars at Amalie Arena on Monday, December 4 at 7:00 PM ET.

Stars vs. Lightning Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

Pavelski is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 24 points (1.1 per game), as he has recorded 11 goals and 13 assists in 22 games (playing 16:08 per game).

With 22 total points (one per game), including eight goals and 14 assists through 22 games, Jason Robertson is key for Dallas' attack.

This season, Roope Hintz has eight goals and 12 assists for Tampa Bay.

In the crease, Scott Wedgewood's record stands at 4-1-1 on the season, giving up 19 goals (3.2 goals against average) and collecting 195 saves with a .911% save percentage (23rd in the league).

Lightning Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Tampa Bay, Kucherov has 40 points in 24 games (15 goals, 25 assists).

Brayden Point is another important player for Tampa Bay, with 30 points (1.2 per game) -- scoring 12 goals and adding 18 assists.

Victor Hedman has 25 points for Tampa Bay, via five goals and 20 assists.

Jonas Johansson's record is 8-5-5. He has conceded 63 goals (3.4 goals against average) and made 522 saves with an .892% save percentage (45th in league).

Stars vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 9th 3.32 Goals Scored 3.55 6th 30th 3.72 Goals Allowed 2.77 8th 17th 30.8 Shots 29.9 21st 20th 31.2 Shots Allowed 31.9 23rd 2nd 31.76% Power Play % 22.73% 10th 11th 82.43% Penalty Kill % 88.46% 4th

