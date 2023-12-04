In the upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Ty Dellandrea to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Ty Dellandrea score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Dellandrea stats and insights

Dellandrea is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Lightning this season, but has not scored.

Dellandrea has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 93 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Dellandrea recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 8-1 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:11 Home L 2-1 OT 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:31 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:07 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:20 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:18 Away W 4-3 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 5-3 10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:23 Home L 4-1

Stars vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

