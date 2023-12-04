The Dallas Stars, with Wyatt Johnston, are in action Monday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Johnston in that upcoming Stars-Lightning game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Johnston has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 16:58 on the ice per game.

In Johnston's 22 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Johnston has a point in 10 games this season (out of 22), including multiple points five times.

In seven of 22 games this year, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Johnston has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Johnston having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Johnston Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 93 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 22 Games 3 17 Points 1 9 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

