The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-3) take the court against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. SFA Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the 'Jacks have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

This season, Louisiana Tech has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.7% from the field.

The 'Jacks are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 73rd.

The Bulldogs' 77.8 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 71.3 the 'Jacks allow.

Louisiana Tech has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 71.3 points.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisiana Tech scored 75.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 4.2 fewer points per game at home (68.7) than on the road (72.9).

At home, Louisiana Tech sunk 8.3 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.7). Louisiana Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.8%) than away (35.1%) too.

