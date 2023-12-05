The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-3) at William R. Johnson Coliseum on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5.

Louisiana Tech vs. SFA Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: William R. Johnson Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under SFA -3.5 139.5

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have scored more than 139.5 combined points just once this season.

Louisiana Tech's average game total this season has been 139.8, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Louisiana Tech has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

Louisiana Tech was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bulldogs have not won as an underdog of +140 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Louisiana Tech has a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Louisiana Tech vs. SFA Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SFA 4 57.1% 78.3 156.1 71.3 133.3 145.8 Louisiana Tech 1 16.7% 77.8 156.1 62.0 133.3 142.0

Additional Louisiana Tech Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs average 6.5 more points per game (77.8) than the 'Jacks allow their opponents to score (71.3).

Louisiana Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 71.3 points.

Louisiana Tech vs. SFA Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SFA 4-3-0 1-1 4-3-0 Louisiana Tech 4-2-0 1-1 1-5-0

Louisiana Tech vs. SFA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SFA Louisiana Tech 12-4 Home Record 9-6 6-6 Away Record 4-11 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.8 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

