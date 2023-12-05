Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Red River Parish Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Red River Parish, Louisiana today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Red River Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ebarb High School at Red River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Coushatta, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.