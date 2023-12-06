Should you bet on Mason Marchment to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the Florida Panthers face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchment stats and insights

  • In six of 23 games this season, Marchment has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes two shots per game, and converts 14.9% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 61 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchment recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 4-0
12/2/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 14:18 Home W 8-1
11/30/2023 Flames 2 2 0 15:17 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 13:44 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:58 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:10 Home L 2-1 OT
11/20/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 16:35 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 14:42 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:53 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 1 0 1 13:22 Away W 8-3

Stars vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

