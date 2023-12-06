The Dallas Stars, including Matt Duchene, are in action Wednesday versus the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Duchene available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Matt Duchene vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs Panthers Game Info

Duchene Season Stats Insights

Duchene's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:57 per game on the ice, is +8.

Duchene has a goal in six of 22 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 13 of 22 games this year, Duchene has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Duchene has an assist in 10 of 22 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Duchene has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Duchene going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Duchene Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 22 Games 2 17 Points 2 6 Goals 2 11 Assists 0

