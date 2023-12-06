McNeese vs. Kansas State December 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Kansas State Wildcats (4-0) will face the McNeese Cowgirls (2-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
McNeese vs. Kansas State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other McNeese Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
McNeese Players to Watch
- Ayoka Lee: 22 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Serena Sundell: 4.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Jaelyn Glenn: 7.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Gabby Gregory: 6.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Zyanna Walker: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.