Wednesday's contest between the Tulane Green Wave (3-4) and New Orleans Privateers (1-6) at Devlin Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 68-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tulane, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Privateers dropped their most recent game 44-41 against Louisiana on Saturday.

New Orleans vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 68, New Orleans 58

Other Southland Predictions

New Orleans Schedule Analysis

The Privateers registered their best win of the season on November 21, when they defeated the Alcorn State Braves, who rank No. 278 in our computer rankings, 53-42.

The Privateers have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (three).

New Orleans Leaders

Dee Dee Pryor: 11.7 PTS, 2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)

11.7 PTS, 2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20) Alexis Calderon: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

8.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Justice Ross: 8.7 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

8.7 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Jayla Kimbrough: 7.9 PTS, 42 FG%

7.9 PTS, 42 FG% Brianna Ellis: 3.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 21.9 FG%

New Orleans Performance Insights

The Privateers have a -130 scoring differential, falling short by 18.6 points per game. They're putting up 52 points per game, 341st in college basketball, and are giving up 70.6 per contest to rank 292nd in college basketball.

