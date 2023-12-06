Roope Hintz Game Preview: Stars vs. Panthers - December 6
Roope Hintz will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers meet on Wednesday at Amerant Bank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Hintz's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Roope Hintz vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Stars vs Panthers Game Info
|Stars vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Panthers Prediction
|Stars vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Panthers Player Props
Hintz Season Stats Insights
- In 22 games this season, Hintz has averaged 16:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.
- In seven of 22 games this season, Hintz has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In 13 of 22 games this season, Hintz has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- Hintz has an assist in nine of 22 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- Hintz's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.
- Hintz has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Hintz Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers have given up 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's +11 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|22
|Games
|2
|20
|Points
|2
|8
|Goals
|2
|12
|Assists
|0
