Will Ryan Suter find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars play the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Suter score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Suter stats and insights

  • Suter is yet to score through 23 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
  • Suter has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 61 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:27 Away L 4-0
12/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:24 Home W 8-1
11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:29 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:33 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:57 Home L 2-1 OT
11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:12 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:37 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:17 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 8-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.