Wednesday's college basketball schedule includes seven games with SEC teams in play. Among those games is the Lamar Cardinals taking on the Texas A&M Aggies.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SEC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Troy Trojans at Georgia Bulldogs 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 6 SEC Network + Lamar Cardinals at Texas A&M Aggies 12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 SEC Network + Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Alabama Crimson Tide 12:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 SEC Network + Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kentucky Wildcats 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 - Missouri State Bears at Missouri Tigers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 SECN (Live stream on Fubo) Morgan State Bears at South Carolina Gamecocks 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 SEC Network+ Middle Tennessee Raiders vs. Tennessee Volunteers 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow SEC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!