The Tulane Green Wave (3-4) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Privateers (1-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The Privateers have also lost three games straight.

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane vs. New Orleans Scoring Comparison

  • The Privateers put up 13.3 fewer points per game (52) than the Green Wave allow their opponents to score (65.3).
  • The Green Wave average 65.4 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 70.6 the Privateers give up.
  • New Orleans has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 65.4 points.
  • The Green Wave shoot 38.2% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Privateers concede defensively.
  • The Privateers shoot 30.8% from the field, 9.4% lower than the Green Wave allow.

Tulane Leaders

  • Kyren Whittington: 15.1 PTS, 3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
  • Hannah Pratt: 14.3 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (18-for-56)
  • Marta Galic: 13.1 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)
  • Irina Parau: 8 PTS, 40 FG%
  • Amira Mabry: 7.6 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Tulane Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Virginia L 81-59 John Gray Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Virginia Tech L 76-70 John Gray Gymnasium
12/1/2023 @ Missouri State L 70-60 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/6/2023 New Orleans - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/10/2023 Howard - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Little Rock - Devlin Fieldhouse

