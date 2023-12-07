Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bossier Parish Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Bossier Parish, Louisiana has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Columbia Christian School at Providence Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Haughton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Haughton, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evangel Christian Academy at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.