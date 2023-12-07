The Milwaukee Bucks, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, take on the Indiana Pacers at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 146-122 win over the Knicks (his previous game) Antetokounmpo put up 35 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals.

With prop bets available for Antetokounmpo, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 30.2 30.9 Rebounds 11.5 10.7 11.7 Assists 5.5 5.2 6.8 PRA -- 46.1 49.4 PR -- 40.9 42.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Antetokounmpo's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Antetokounmpo has made 11.7 shots per game, which adds up to 25.1% of his team's total makes.

Antetokounmpo's opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 107.3 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the third-most possessions per game with 104.1.

The Pacers are the worst defensive team in the league, conceding 125.2 points per game.

On the glass, the Pacers have given up 43.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 12th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pacers are ranked sixth in the NBA, allowing 24.9 per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2023 36 54 12 3 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.