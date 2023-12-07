Will Matt Duchene Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 7?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Matt Duchene score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Duchene stats and insights
- Duchene has scored in six of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.
- He has an 11.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 65 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Duchene recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|2
|0
|2
|20:37
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|16:28
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|16:03
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|16:50
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:46
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|16:57
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Stars vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
