Week 14 of the NFL schedule is here. To see how each team stacks up against the rest of the league, check out our power rankings below.

NFL Power Rankings

1. 49ers

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

9-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +300

+300 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 42-19 vs Eagles

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Seahawks

Seahawks Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

TV Channel: FOX

2. Ravens

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 13-4

9-3 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +600

+600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: W 20-10 vs Chargers

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Rams

Rams Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

TV Channel: FOX

3. Cowboys

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

9-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +900

+900 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: W 41-35 vs Seahawks

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Eagles

Eagles Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

TV Channel: NBC

4. Dolphins

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 12-5

9-3 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +800

+800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 45-15 vs Commanders

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Titans

Titans Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, December 11

8:15 PM ET on Monday, December 11 TV Channel: ESPN

5. Chiefs

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 13-4

8-4 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +550

+550 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: L 27-19 vs Packers

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Bills

Bills Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

TV Channel: CBS

6. Lions

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 13-4

9-3 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600

+1600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 33-28 vs Saints

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Bears

@ Bears Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

TV Channel: FOX

7. Jaguars

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 11-6

8-4 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600

+1600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: L 34-31 vs Bengals

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Browns

@ Browns Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

TV Channel: CBS

8. Browns

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 10-7

7-5 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 36-19 vs Rams

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Jaguars

Jaguars Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

TV Channel: CBS

9. Bills

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 7-10

6-6 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: L 37-34 vs Eagles

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Chiefs

@ Chiefs Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

TV Channel: CBS

10. Rams

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 9-8

6-6 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: W 36-19 vs Browns

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Ravens

@ Ravens Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

TV Channel: FOX

11. Texans

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-6

7-5 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: W 22-17 vs Broncos

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Jets

@ Jets Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

TV Channel: CBS

12. Eagles

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 14-3

10-2 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +600

+600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: L 42-19 vs 49ers

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Cowboys

@ Cowboys Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

TV Channel: NBC

13. Bengals

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 9-8

6-6 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: W 34-31 vs Jaguars

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Colts

Colts Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

TV Channel: CBS

14. Chargers

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 8-9

5-7 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: W 6-0 vs Patriots

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Broncos

Broncos Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

TV Channel: CBS

15. Packers

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 10-7

6-6 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: W 27-19 vs Chiefs

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Giants

@ Giants Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, December 11

8:15 PM ET on Monday, December 11 TV Channel: ABC

16. Colts

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-6

7-5 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: W 31-28 vs Titans

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Bengals

@ Bengals Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

TV Channel: CBS

17. Steelers

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 9-8

7-5 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 24-10 vs Cardinals

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Patriots

Patriots Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, December 7

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

18. Vikings

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 8-9

6-6 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: L 12-10 vs Bears

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Raiders

@ Raiders Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

TV Channel: FOX

19. Broncos

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 9-8

6-6 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 22-17 vs Texans

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Chargers

@ Chargers Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

TV Channel: CBS

20. Buccaneers

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 7-10

5-7 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: W 21-18 vs Panthers

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Falcons

@ Falcons Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

TV Channel: CBS

21. Seahawks

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 8-9

6-6 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: L 41-35 vs Cowboys

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ 49ers

@ 49ers Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

TV Channel: FOX

22. Saints

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 8-9

5-7 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: L 33-28 vs Lions

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Panthers

Panthers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

TV Channel: FOX

23. Falcons

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 8-9

6-6 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: W 13-8 vs Jets

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Buccaneers

Buccaneers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

TV Channel: CBS

24. Raiders

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-12

5-7 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: L 31-17 vs Chiefs

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Vikings

Vikings Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

TV Channel: FOX

25. Titans

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-12

4-8 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: L 31-28 vs Colts

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Dolphins

@ Dolphins Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, December 11

8:15 PM ET on Monday, December 11 TV Channel: ESPN

26. Bears

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 6-11

4-8 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: W 12-10 vs Vikings

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Lions

Lions Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

TV Channel: FOX

27. Cardinals

Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 3-14

3-10 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: W 24-10 vs Steelers

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: BYE

28. Giants

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-13

4-8 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: W 10-7 vs Patriots

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Packers

Packers Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, December 11

8:15 PM ET on Monday, December 11 TV Channel: ABC

29. Jets

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-12

4-8 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000

+75000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: L 13-8 vs Falcons

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Texans

Texans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

TV Channel: CBS

30. Patriots

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 3-14

2-10 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 6-0 vs Chargers

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Steelers

@ Steelers Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, December 7

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

31. Commanders

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 4-13

4-9 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: L 45-15 vs Dolphins

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: BYE

32. Panthers

Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 1-16

1-11 | 1-16 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: L 21-18 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Saints

@ Saints Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

TV Channel: FOX

