Pelicans vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - December 7
The New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) on Thursday, December 7 at T-Mobile Arena, with tip-off at 9:00 PM ET.
In their last matchup on Monday, the Pelicans earned a 127-117 victory against the Kings. Brandon Ingram scored a team-best 30 points for the Pelicans in the win.
Pelicans vs Lakers Additional Info
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Rib
|3.5
|4.1
|0.7
|Matt Ryan
|SF
|Questionable
|Calf
|9.3
|2.3
|1.1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee)
Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: TNT and truTV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Pelicans vs. Lakers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Lakers
|-1.5
|229.5
