Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint John the Baptist Parish This Week
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Saint John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana this week, we've got the information.
Saint John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Riverside Academy High School at Southern University Laboratory School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Calvary Baptist Academy at St. Charles High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
