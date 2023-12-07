Damac FC and Al-Ittihad Club hit the pitch in a Saudi League Soccer match for one of many exciting matchups on the soccer slate on Thursday.

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Damac FC vs Al-Ittihad Club

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 9:45 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Stade Brestois vs RC Strasbourg Alsace

  • League: Ligue 1
  • Game Time: 2:25 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Nacional vs Torque

  • League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur FC vs West Ham United

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

