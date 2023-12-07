How to Watch the Stars vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Having lost three straight on the road, the Dallas Stars play at the Washington Capitals on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the Stars-Capitals matchup on ESPN.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars vs Capitals Additional Info
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 70 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 11th in league action in goals against.
- The Stars' 82 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|24
|11
|13
|24
|21
|8
|50.8%
|Jason Robertson
|24
|8
|14
|22
|16
|16
|-
|Roope Hintz
|23
|8
|12
|20
|5
|7
|51.4%
|Matt Duchene
|23
|6
|13
|19
|6
|11
|57.1%
|Wyatt Johnston
|24
|9
|9
|18
|11
|9
|48.5%
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals allow 3.0 goals per game (65 in total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Capitals' 50 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Capitals are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that time.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|John Carlson
|22
|1
|13
|14
|34
|17
|-
|Alexander Ovechkin
|22
|5
|9
|14
|11
|8
|0%
|Tom Wilson
|22
|8
|5
|13
|16
|18
|29.4%
|Dylan Strome
|22
|8
|3
|11
|7
|16
|52.4%
|Connor McMichael
|22
|5
|5
|10
|5
|8
|36%
