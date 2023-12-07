The Dallas Stars (14-7-3) take a three-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Washington Capitals (12-8-2) on Thursday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Stars vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-135) Capitals (+110) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have a 13-8 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Dallas has gone 9-3 (winning 75.0%).

The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.

Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 13 of 24 games this season.

Stars vs Capitals Additional Info

Stars vs. Capitals Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 82 (8th) Goals 50 (32nd) 70 (11th) Goals Allowed 65 (4th) 17 (15th) Power Play Goals 5 (32nd) 10 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 15 (12th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Dallas has gone 4-4-2 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Dallas went over in seven of its last 10 contests.

The Stars and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Stars are putting up 0.3 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars' 82 goals this season make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Stars have conceded 70 goals (2.9 per game) to rank 11th in NHL play.

The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +12.

