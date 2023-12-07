Steelers vs. Patriots Injury Report — Week 14
The Pittsburgh Steelers' (7-5) injury report heading into their game against the New England Patriots (2-10) currently features nine players. The matchup starts at 8:15 PM on Thursday, December 7 from Acrisure Stadium.
The Steelers enter the matchup after losing 24-10 to the Arizona Cardinals in their last outing on December 3.
Last time out, the Patriots lost 6-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Najee Harris
|RB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Ankle
|Out
|Isaac Seumalo
|OG
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Hand
|Full Participation In Practice
|Montravius Adams
|DT
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|James Pierre
|CB
|Shoulder
|Out
|Elandon Roberts
|LB
|Groin
|Questionable
|Keeanu Benton
|DL
|Oblique
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Mason Cole
|C
|Knee
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New England Patriots Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
|Riley Reiff
|OL
|Knee
|Out
|Trent Brown
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Christian Barmore
|DL
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
|Shaun Wade
|CB
|Illness
|Out
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|Shoulder
|Out
Steelers vs. Patriots Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Steelers Season Insights
- The Steelers are putting up 294.9 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 26th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 21st, giving up 348.3 yards per game.
- While the Steelers' defense ranks sixth with 19.1 points allowed per game, they've been slightly worse on offense, ranking fifth-worst (16 points per game).
- The Steelers have been a bottom-five pass offense this year, ranking fifth-worst with 179.6 passing yards per game. On defense, they are ranked 19th in the NFL (227.3 passing yards allowed per game).
- Pittsburgh ranks 14th in run offense (115.3 rushing yards per game) and 22nd in run defense (121 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.
- With 20 forced turnovers (fifth in NFL) against 10 turnovers committed (first in NFL), the Steelers' +10 turnover margin is the second-best in the NFL.
Patriots Season Insights
- The Patriots' offense has been bottom-five in total offense this season, posting 290.4 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank eighth with 310.5 total yards allowed per contest.
- The Patriots have been sputtering on offense, ranking worst in the NFL with 12.3 points per game. They have been more productive on the other side of the ball, giving up 21.2 points per contest (15th-ranked).
- In terms of passing, the Patriots rank 23rd in the NFL (186.8 passing yards per game) and 16th defensively (221.8 passing yards allowed per contest).
- New England ranks 21st in the NFL with 103.7 rushing yards per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks third-best by surrendering just 88.7 rushing yards per contest.
- The Patriots have forced 11 turnovers this season and have turned it over 20 times, leading to a -9 turnover margin that is second-worst in the NFL.
Steelers vs. Patriots Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Steelers (-6)
- Moneyline: Steelers (-275), Patriots (+220)
- Total: 30 points
