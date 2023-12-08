High school football action in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

Lafayette Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Acadiana High School at Catholic High School Baton Rouge

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Lafayette Christian Academy at St. Thomas More High School