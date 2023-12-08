Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Red River Parish Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Red River Parish, Louisiana today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Red River Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwood High School at Red River High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Coushatta, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
