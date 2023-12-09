The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) are favored (-8.5) to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the California Golden Bears (3-5) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's over/under is set at 146.5.

Butler vs. Cal Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Butler -8.5 146.5

Butler vs Cal Betting Records & Stats

The Bulldogs' ATS record is 7-2-0 this season.

Butler has been at least a -450 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

Cal is 5-3-0 ATS this year.

The Golden Bears have played as an underdog of +340 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Cal has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Butler vs. Cal Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Butler 5 55.6% 82.1 156.7 67.9 140.8 142.8 Cal 4 50% 74.6 156.7 72.9 140.8 144

Additional Butler vs Cal Insights & Trends

The 82.1 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 9.2 more points than the Golden Bears allow (72.9).

Butler is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 72.9 points.

The Golden Bears' 74.6 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs give up.

Cal has put together a 4-2 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record in games it scores more than 67.9 points.

Butler vs. Cal Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Butler 7-2-0 3-1 4-5-0 Cal 5-3-0 1-0 6-2-0

Butler vs. Cal Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Butler Cal 10-6 Home Record 3-14 3-9 Away Record 0-12 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-12-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.5 61.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

