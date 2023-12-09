On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars square off with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Jamie Benn going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jamie Benn score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Benn stats and insights

Benn has scored in five of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.

Benn has picked up five assists on the power play.

Benn averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.2%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 63 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Benn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 13:57 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:36 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:45 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 14:55 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:57 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:11 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 2 0 2 15:37 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:35 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:57 Home L 6-3

Stars vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

