The Dallas Stars, with Jamie Benn, are in action Saturday versus the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 4:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Benn are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jamie Benn vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn has averaged 15:07 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Benn has a goal in five games this year through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Benn has a point in 12 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Benn has an assist in 10 of 25 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Benn hits the over on his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

Benn has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 63 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +23 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 25 Games 11 18 Points 4 5 Goals 2 13 Assists 2

