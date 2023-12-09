The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Ragin' Cajuns have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
  • Louisiana Tech has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 50th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 283rd.
  • The Bulldogs average only 2.8 more points per game (75.3) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (72.5).
  • When Louisiana Tech totals more than 72.5 points, it is 3-1.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • Louisiana Tech averages 82.2 points per game at home, compared to 66.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 15.4 points per contest.
  • The Bulldogs cede 55.6 points per game in home games this year, compared to 66.8 on the road.
  • At home, Louisiana Tech is making two more treys per game (9) than in road games (7). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (33.7%).

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ New Mexico L 74-65 The Pit
12/2/2023 Nicholls State W 68-55 Thomas Assembly Center
12/5/2023 @ SFA W 56-49 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/9/2023 Louisiana - Thomas Assembly Center
12/12/2023 SE Louisiana - Thomas Assembly Center
12/16/2023 @ Saint Louis - Chaifetz Arena

