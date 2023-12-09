How to Watch the Louisiana Tech vs. Arkansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-7) will try to stop a five-game road skid when visiting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at First National Bank Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Louisiana Tech vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Techsters score 7.2 more points per game (64.0) than the Red Wolves allow their opponents to score (56.8).
- Louisiana Tech is 2-3 when it scores more than 56.8 points.
- Arkansas State's record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 64.0 points.
- The Red Wolves record just 0.5 fewer points per game (70.2) than the Lady Techsters give up (70.7).
- When Arkansas State scores more than 70.7 points, it is 3-0.
- Louisiana Tech has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 70.2 points.
- This season the Red Wolves are shooting 39.6% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Lady Techsters concede.
- The Lady Techsters shoot 40.4% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Red Wolves allow.
Louisiana Tech Leaders
- Salma Bates: 11.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 34.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62)
- Anna Larr Roberson: 11.8 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Silvia Nativi: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)
- Robyn Lee: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.5 FG%
- Jianna Morris: 8.1 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Louisiana Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|UL Monroe
|L 60-52
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 71-63
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/7/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 100-60
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|12/14/2023
|SMU
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/16/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.