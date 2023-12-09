The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) after losing three straight road games. The Bulldogs are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5.

Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Thomas Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisiana Tech -9.5 136.5

Louisiana Tech Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 136.5 points twice this season (in seven games).

Louisiana Tech has an average total of 135.9 in its outings this year, 0.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bulldogs have a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Louisiana Tech has been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.

The Bulldogs are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -450 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Louisiana Tech, based on the moneyline, is 81.8%.

Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisiana Tech 2 28.6% 75.3 155.9 60.6 133.1 141.5 Louisiana 4 66.7% 80.6 155.9 72.5 133.1 154.8

Additional Louisiana Tech Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs record 75.3 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 72.5 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.

When Louisiana Tech totals more than 72.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisiana Tech 5-2-0 2-1 1-6-0 Louisiana 2-4-0 0-0 3-3-0

Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisiana Tech Louisiana 9-6 Home Record 14-0 4-11 Away Record 7-7 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.6 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.8 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

