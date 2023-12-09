The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-1) face the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information

Louisiana Players to Watch

Isaiah Crawford: 14.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Sean Newman Jr.: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Daniel Batcho: 14.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

14.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Dravon Mangum: 7.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaylin Henderson: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Stat Comparison

Louisiana Tech Rank Louisiana Tech AVG Louisiana AVG Louisiana Rank 74th 81.5 Points Scored 83.7 47th 26th 61.2 Points Allowed 73.0 218th 63rd 37.2 Rebounds 31.0 272nd 85th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 10.3 105th 73rd 8.8 3pt Made 11.0 10th 59th 16.3 Assists 16.0 67th 101st 10.8 Turnovers 11.2 130th

