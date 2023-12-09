The Kansas State Wildcats (7-2) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the LSU Tigers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

LSU vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SECN

LSU Stats Insights

The Tigers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

In games LSU shoots higher than 41.8% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Wildcats are the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 222nd.

The Tigers put up only 0.6 more points per game (74.5) than the Wildcats allow (73.9).

LSU is 3-0 when scoring more than 73.9 points.

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively LSU played better when playing at home last season, posting 69.3 points per game, compared to 62.4 per game in away games.

At home, the Tigers surrendered 6.5 fewer points per game (69.7) than in road games (76.2).

Looking at three-pointers, LSU fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 7.6 treys per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

