How to Watch LSU vs. Kansas State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (7-2) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the LSU Tigers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on SEC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
LSU vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Mississippi State vs Tulane (11:30 AM ET | December 9)
- Illinois vs Tennessee (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Kentucky vs Pennsylvania (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- South Carolina vs East Carolina (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Purdue vs Alabama (1:30 PM ET | December 9)
- Auburn vs Indiana (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
LSU Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- In games LSU shoots higher than 41.8% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 222nd.
- The Tigers put up only 0.6 more points per game (74.5) than the Wildcats allow (73.9).
- LSU is 3-0 when scoring more than 73.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively LSU played better when playing at home last season, posting 69.3 points per game, compared to 62.4 per game in away games.
- At home, the Tigers surrendered 6.5 fewer points per game (69.7) than in road games (76.2).
- Looking at three-pointers, LSU fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 7.6 treys per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
LSU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Florida
|W 75-63
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 80-57
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/1/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 73-66
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/9/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/13/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/16/2023
|Texas
|-
|Toyota Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.