The San Jose State Spartans (5-5) will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the New Orleans Privateers (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. It will air at 5:00 PM ET on MW Network.

New Orleans vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California TV: MW Network

New Orleans Stats Insights

New Orleans has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.5% from the field.

The Spartans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Privateers rank 190th.

The Privateers' 79.4 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 67.8 the Spartans give up.

New Orleans has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 67.8 points.

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

New Orleans averaged 73.6 points per game at home last season, and 71.0 away.

The Privateers conceded 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 85.7 away.

Beyond the arc, New Orleans had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (38.7%) last season. But it knocked down the same number of treys at home as on the road (6.4 per game).

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule