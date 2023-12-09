How to Watch Northwestern State vs. Southern Miss on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northwestern State Demons (1-7) will be attempting to stop a seven-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Northwestern State vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Northwestern State Stats Insights
- The Demons have shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.
- This season, Northwestern State has a 1-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Demons are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 120th.
- The Demons put up an average of 70.8 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 66.4 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- Northwestern State is 1-5 when it scores more than 66.4 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Northwestern State put up 76.8 points per game last season, 3.2 more than it averaged on the road (73.6).
- In 2022-23, the Demons conceded eight fewer points per game at home (67.7) than away (75.7).
- At home, Northwestern State made 8.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (8.3). Northwestern State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37%) than on the road (34.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Presbyterian
|L 78-75
|UNF Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ UL Monroe
|L 74-70
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 91-40
|Ferrell Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|@ Boise State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/16/2023
|Rice
|-
|Prather Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.