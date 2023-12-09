Saturday's contest that pits the Southern Jaguars (2-6) against the SE Louisiana Lions (2-6) at F. G. Clark Center has a projected final score of 78-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

SE Louisiana vs. Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: F. G. Clark Center

SE Louisiana vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 78, SE Louisiana 71

Spread & Total Prediction for SE Louisiana vs. Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern (-6.5)

Southern (-6.5) Computer Predicted Total: 148.9

Southern is 2-6-0 against the spread this season compared to SE Louisiana's 3-3-0 ATS record. The Jaguars have gone over the point total in three games, while Lions games have gone over two times.

SE Louisiana Performance Insights

The Lions have a -31 scoring differential, falling short by 3.9 points per game. They're putting up 72.9 points per game, 224th in college basketball, and are allowing 76.8 per contest to rank 302nd in college basketball.

SE Louisiana loses the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It collects 30.5 rebounds per game (292nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.3.

SE Louisiana knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (212th in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (181st in college basketball), compared to the 8.8 per outing its opponents make, shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc.

SE Louisiana wins the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 12.8 (249th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.1.

