The SE Louisiana Lions (2-6) travel to face the Southern Jaguars (2-6) after losing five road games in a row. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SE Louisiana vs. Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

The Lions have shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points below the 51.2% shooting opponents of the Jaguars have averaged.

This season, SE Louisiana has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 51.2% from the field.

The Lions are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars sit at 329th.

The Lions score an average of 72.9 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 84.4 the Jaguars allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 84.4 points, SE Louisiana is 2-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SE Louisiana averaged 82.9 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 away.

At home, the Lions gave up 75.1 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.2).

SE Louisiana sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.9%) than away (36.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule