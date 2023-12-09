The SE Louisiana Lions (2-6) visit the Southern Jaguars (2-6) after losing five straight road games. The Jaguars are favored by just 1.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup's point total is 144.5.

SE Louisiana vs. Southern Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: F. G. Clark Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Southern -1.5 144.5

Lions Betting Records & Stats

SE Louisiana has played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 144.5 points.

SE Louisiana's games this year have had a 149.6-point total on average, 5.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

SE Louisiana is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

SE Louisiana has yet to play a game this season while named as the underdog.

The Lions have not won as an underdog of +110 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

SE Louisiana has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

SE Louisiana vs. Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern 6 75% 66.8 139.7 84.4 161.2 148.4 SE Louisiana 3 50% 72.9 139.7 76.8 161.2 150.5

Additional SE Louisiana Insights & Trends

The Lions put up an average of 72.9 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 84.4 the Jaguars give up to opponents.

SE Louisiana vs. Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern 2-6-0 0-0 3-5-0 SE Louisiana 3-3-0 3-1 2-4-0

SE Louisiana vs. Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Southern SE Louisiana 9-2 Home Record 10-4 5-12 Away Record 7-8 7-2-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 82.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

