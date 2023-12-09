How to Watch the Stars vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Dallas Stars will host the Vegas Golden Knights (who also won their most recent game) on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET.
You can watch BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ to see the Golden Knights attempt to beat the Stars.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|Golden Knights
|2-1 (F/OT) VEG
|10/17/2023
|Golden Knights
|Stars
|3-2 (F/SO) VEG
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars rank 13th in goals against, allowing 74 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.
- The Stars' 86 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Stars have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|25
|11
|14
|25
|21
|8
|51.5%
|Jason Robertson
|25
|8
|16
|24
|18
|17
|-
|Roope Hintz
|24
|10
|12
|22
|6
|7
|52%
|Matt Duchene
|24
|6
|14
|20
|6
|11
|56.6%
|Wyatt Johnston
|25
|9
|9
|18
|11
|9
|49.4%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights' total of 63 goals given up (only 2.3 per game) is third in the NHL.
- With 86 goals (3.2 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's seventh-best offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 4-2-4 record.
- On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 25 goals during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|27
|12
|18
|30
|19
|29
|45.5%
|William Karlsson
|27
|12
|13
|25
|15
|16
|59.3%
|Mark Stone
|27
|7
|15
|22
|14
|30
|0%
|Shea Theodore
|20
|4
|14
|18
|13
|10
|-
|Jonathan Marchessault
|27
|12
|6
|18
|13
|17
|20%
