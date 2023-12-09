How to Watch Tulane vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Tulane Green Wave (6-1) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at State Farm Arena. This game is at 11:30 AM ET on SEC Network.
Tulane vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: SECN
Tulane Stats Insights
- The Green Wave are shooting 53.1% from the field this season, 16.5 percentage points higher than the 36.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Tulane has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.6% from the field.
- The Green Wave are the 343rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 32nd.
- The 88.4 points per game the Green Wave put up are 28.1 more points than the Bulldogs give up (60.3).
- Tulane is 6-1 when scoring more than 60.3 points.
Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tulane posted 83.5 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 81.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Green Wave were better at home last season, allowing 75.1 points per game, compared to 83.3 away from home.
- Tulane sunk 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged away from home (7.7 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).
Tulane Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Cal
|W 84-81
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 98-77
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/3/2023
|@ Fordham
|W 89-81
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/14/2023
|Furman
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|Southern
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
