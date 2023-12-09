The Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) meet the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The game will begin at 11:30 AM ET and be available via SEC Network.

Tulane vs. Mississippi State Game Information

Tulane Players to Watch

  • Kevin Cross: 19.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Sion James: 15.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Kolby King: 14.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Collin Holloway: 10.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaylen Forbes: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Tulane vs. Mississippi State Stat Comparison

Tulane Rank Tulane AVG Mississippi State AVG Mississippi State Rank
29th 86.4 Points Scored 75.8 174th
249th 74.0 Points Allowed 59.2 12th
334th 28.0 Rebounds 39.2 25th
358th 5.2 Off. Rebounds 9.7 145th
295th 5.8 3pt Made 8.0 130th
229th 12.6 Assists 13.7 160th
40th 9.4 Turnovers 13.0 241st

