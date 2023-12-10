The Dallas Cowboys (9-3) enter a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at AT&T Stadium on a four-game winning streak.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: NBC

Cowboys vs. Eagles Insights

This year, the Cowboys average 8.3 more points per game (32.3) than the Eagles surrender (24).

This season Philadelphia scores 9.1 more points per game (27.4) than Dallas gives up (18.3).

The Cowboys rack up 380.4 yards per game, 29.8 more yards than the 350.6 the Eagles give up per matchup.

Philadelphia averages 361.7 yards per game, 74.6 more yards than the 287.1 Dallas allows.

The Cowboys rush for 117 yards per game, 26.7 more than the 90.3 the Eagles allow per outing.

This year Philadelphia runs for 20 more yards per game (126) than Dallas allows (106).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four fewer than the Eagles have forced (14).

This year Philadelphia has 16 turnovers, two fewer than Dallas has takeaways (18).

Cowboys Home Performance

In home games, the Cowboys put up 41 points per game and concede 15.8. That's more than they score overall (32.3), but less than they give up (18.3).

At home, the Cowboys rack up 438 yards per game and concede 283.7. That's more than they gain overall (380.4), but less than they allow (287.1).

Dallas racks up 310.7 passing yards per game at home (47.3 more than its overall average), and gives up 200.3 at home (19.2 more than overall).

At home, the Cowboys rack up 127.3 rushing yards per game and give up 83.3. That's more than they gain overall (117), and less than they allow (106).

The Cowboys' offensive third-down percentage in home games (53.1%) is higher than their overall average (48.5%). Their defensive third-down percentage at home (32.5%) is lower than overall (36.9%).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at Carolina W 33-10 FOX 11/23/2023 Washington W 45-10 CBS 11/30/2023 Seattle W 41-35 Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 Philadelphia - NBC 12/17/2023 at Buffalo - FOX 12/24/2023 at Miami - FOX 12/30/2023 Detroit - ABC/ESPN

Eagles Away Performance

The Eagles put up 24.3 points per game in road games (3.1 less than their overall average), and give up 18.8 on the road (5.2 less than overall).

The Eagles' average yards gained (356.2) and conceded (309.5) away from home are both lower than their overall averages of 361.7 and 350.6, respectively.

In road games, Philadelphia racks up 237.8 passing yards per game and concedes 224.2. That's more than it gains overall (235.7), and less than it allows (260.3).

On the road, the Eagles rack up 118.3 rushing yards per game and give up 85.3. That's less than they gain (126) and allow (90.3) overall.

On the road, the Eagles convert 52.9% of third downs and allow 41.8% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (47.9%), and less than they allow (47.3%).

Eagles Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/20/2023 at Kansas City W 21-17 ABC/ESPN 11/26/2023 Buffalo W 37-34 CBS 12/3/2023 San Francisco L 42-19 FOX 12/10/2023 at Dallas - NBC 12/18/2023 at Seattle - ABC/ESPN 12/25/2023 New York - FOX 12/31/2023 Arizona - FOX

