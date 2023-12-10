Which team has the advantage under center when Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) clash with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) at AT&T Stadium on December 10? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to play in this matchup, read on.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cowboys vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Prescott this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dak Prescott vs. Jalen Hurts Matchup

Dak Prescott 2023 Stats Jalen Hurts 12 Games Played 12 70.1% Completion % 66.5% 3,234 (269.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,995 (249.6) 26 Touchdowns 19 6 Interceptions 10 174 (14.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 430 (35.8) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 12

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Dak Prescott Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 299.5 yards

: Over/Under 299.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 2.5 TD

: Over/Under 2.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Eagles Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Eagles rank 24th in the NFL with 24.0 points allowed per game, and they rank 22nd in total yards allowed with 350.6 given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, Philadelphia is having trouble this season, with 3,123 passing yards allowed (29th in NFL). It ranks 31st with 27 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Eagles are fourth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,084 (90.3 per game) and 14th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.2).

On defense, Philadelphia is 32nd in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (47.3%) and 29th in red-zone percentage allowed (68.3%).

Who comes out on top when the Cowboys and the Eagles square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Jalen Hurts Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 255.5 yards

: Over/Under 255.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Cowboys Defensive Stats

The Eagles' scoring defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 24th in the league with 288 points allowed (24.0 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Philadelphia's defense has struggled this season, as it ranks fourth-to-last in the league with 3,123 passing yards allowed (260.3 per game).

Against the run, the Eagles' D has been firing on all cylinders, with 1,084 rushing yards allowed this season (fourth-fewest in NFL).

Defensively, Philadelphia ranks 29th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 68.3%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is 32nd (47.3%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.