Grambling vs. Washington State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 10
The Washington State Cougars (7-1) will host the Grambling Tigers (2-6) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington State vs. Grambling matchup in this article.
Grambling vs. Washington State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Grambling vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington State Moneyline
|Grambling Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington State (-21.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Washington State (-22.5)
|137.5
|-8000
|+2200
Grambling vs. Washington State Betting Trends
- Grambling is winless against the spread this season (0-6-0).
- The Tigers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 21.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
- Washington State has covered three times in seven chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Cougars' seven games have gone over the point total.
