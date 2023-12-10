Two streaking squads square off when the LSU Tigers (8-1) host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Ragin' Cajuns, winners of four in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

  • The Ragin' Cajuns score an average of 62.4 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 63.6 the Tigers allow.
  • Louisiana is 4-0 when it scores more than 63.6 points.
  • LSU is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 62.4 points.
  • The Tigers put up 42.4 more points per game (93.8) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (51.4).
  • LSU has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 51.4 points.
  • Louisiana has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 93.8 points.
  • This year the Tigers are shooting 50.7% from the field, 17.1% higher than the Ragin' Cajuns concede.

Louisiana Leaders

  • Tamera Johnson: 12.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
  • Tamiah Robinson: 4.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28 FG%
  • Destiny Rice: 9.3 PTS, 48.8 FG%
  • Ashlyn Jones: 6.3 PTS, 58.1 FG%
  • Brandi Williams: 10.2 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

Louisiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Xavier (LA) W 64-40 Cajundome
11/27/2023 Loyola (LA) W 76-47 Cajundome
12/2/2023 @ New Orleans W 44-41 Lakefront Arena
12/10/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/13/2023 Lamar - Cajundome
12/17/2023 North Texas - Cajundome

