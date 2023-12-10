Sunday's contest at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the No. 7 LSU Tigers (8-1) taking on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 79-56 victory, as our model heavily favors LSU.

The Tigers won their most recent game 82-64 against Virginia Tech on Thursday.

LSU vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

LSU vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 79, Louisiana 56

Other SEC Predictions

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' best victory of the season came against the Virginia Tech Hokies, a top 100 team (No. 52), according to our computer rankings. The Tigers picked up the 82-64 home win on November 30.

LSU has two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

The Tigers have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (two).

LSU has four wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

82-64 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 30

76-73 over Virginia (No. 54) on November 25

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 129) on November 14

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 144) on November 17

99-65 over Niagara (No. 284) on November 24

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 18.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

18.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Mikaylah Williams: 17.8 PTS, 54.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39)

17.8 PTS, 54.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39) Flau'jae Johnson: 11.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 55.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

11.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 55.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

12.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25) Angel Reese: 17.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 47.5 FG%

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 30.2 points per game with a +272 scoring differential overall. They put up 93.8 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and allow 63.6 per contest (170th in college basketball).

